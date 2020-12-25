Wilmington police investigate Christmas morning homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Investigators with the Wilmington Police Department ask for assistance in a homicide investigation.
According to WPD, police responded to a ShopSpotter alert at around 12:30 Friday morning near Kenwood and Market Street.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a car had crashed into a utility pole and both people in the car had been shot. The driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Jalisa Bellamy, passed away at the hospital. The 35-year-old male passenger was treated and released.
Anyone with footage of this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609. You’re also asked to call, or use the Wilmington, NC PD app for anonymous methods, if you have any information about this incident. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to both victims’ families,” said a spokesperson with WPD. “This is a horrible tragedy for them to endure at Christmas.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.