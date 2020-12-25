Get your creative juices flowing with new classes at the Cameron Art Museum

“In order to deal with the recent events, almost every class is virtual,” said Kruger. “You are working at home in the safety of your own environment. There are a few classes that we will have to be here in person. So for instance, in a class called writing the lifting body, and that’s going to take place in one of our galleries in the museum, you can either do that in person or virtual. And that class will be socially distance, there will be a limited number of participants that can be on site for the in person class. And then we’ll make sure that in addition to social distancing, mask wearing. We’ll also have all of the normal things available like hand sanitizers, and individual stations so that people feel safe while they’re working there together in the museum.”