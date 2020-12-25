Get your creative juices flowing with new classes at the Cameron Art Museum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cameron Art Museum (CAM) in Wilmington launched new sessions of virtual and in-person classes starting in 2021.
Course offerings include portrait painting, watercolor, pastels, knitting, creative writing, and art appreciation.
“We have two sessions that are set up the first session,” said September Kruger, the Director of Lifelong Learning at CAM. “Our winter session runs from January, into mid February. And then we have another session that will start in March and run into April.”
Most of the classes are geared towards adults and they do cost some money which will help support the museum and its programming.
“They range anywhere from $15, which you can do for an art appreciation course on a Sunday afternoon, to more expensive courses that take you over learning about a particular technique over several weeks, like watercolor or pastel or oil painting,” said Kruger. “And those classes are more expensive, and they’re rated according to the length of the course.”
All of the classes follow the health and safety regualtions in place to fight against COVID-19.
“In order to deal with the recent events, almost every class is virtual,” said Kruger. “You are working at home in the safety of your own environment. There are a few classes that we will have to be here in person. So for instance, in a class called writing the lifting body, and that’s going to take place in one of our galleries in the museum, you can either do that in person or virtual. And that class will be socially distance, there will be a limited number of participants that can be on site for the in person class. And then we’ll make sure that in addition to social distancing, mask wearing. We’ll also have all of the normal things available like hand sanitizers, and individual stations so that people feel safe while they’re working there together in the museum.”
You can browse course listings and register for classes here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.