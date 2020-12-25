First Alert Forecast: very cold Christmas night ahead, still chilly for Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features the Cape Fear Region’s coldest Christmas since 2004! Get ready for the coldest weather of the season so far Saturday morning as lows dip into the lower 20s with wind chill values in the upper teens.
Rest of Christmas Day: Behind the front, temperatures will struggle through the 30s to, at most, 40s despite periods of sunshine. Wintry west and northwest winds could occasionally gust over 20 mph and certainly add an extra bite with the wind chill: expect those values to hover in the 20s most of the time.
The rest of Christmas weekend: Dryness will rule for most if not all of Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. Brace for “people, pets, plants, and pipes” type cold with low temperatures deep down into the 20s. Saturday’s highs will once again only reach the 40s but Sunday’s highs will be able to modify back into the 50s.
Next week: Highs generally moderate back to more seasonable levels in the 50s and 60s. Most days will be dry. A new storm system arrives on New Year’s Eve Thursday with mild temperatures and showers. It looks like a cooler and dry start to 2021 next Friday.
Next week: Highs generally moderate back to more seasonable levels in the 50s and 60s. Most days will be dry. A new storm system arrives on New Year's Eve Thursday with mild temperatures and showers. It looks like a cooler and dry start to 2021 next Friday.
