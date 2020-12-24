Southport family remembers lives lost to drug epidemic with commemorative tree

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A lot of homes have lights up in honor of the holiday season, but one family in Southport is bringing light to an issue this Christmas with their decorations.
The tree outside Lisa Smith’s house is trimmed with angels. Eighty handmade ornaments hang on the tree, representing 80 victims of the drug epidemic.
“We’re thinking of all of our lost love ones and the empty chairs at our table this time of the year and this is to honor them,” said Smith.
Smith got involved in Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk Across America after losing her son, Timmy, to an overdose. He was 22 years old when his mother buried him just before Christmas of 2016.
Since his loss, shes become a voice for people living with substance abuse, a support system for other families, and a warrior fighting to shatter the stigma surrounding addiction.
“It was heartbreaking because I never thought it would be my son,” said Smith. “Addiction is out there and it can affect anyone at any time. It doesn’t prioritize. It’s not selective and we’re losing an entire generation. "
The tree in her lawn isn’t just decorated with pictures though – it’s a wish tree.
Tiny glass vessels also hang on the tree. Each handmade bottle ornament contains a heartfelt message from the family of each angel on the tree.
Smith’s fervent wish though is too powerful to be contained in her tiny bottle.
“I wish I could change things for all of us and unfortunately I can’t but i’ll continue to lead and i’ll continue to do whatever I can do. My voice will not be silent. "
