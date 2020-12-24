Sheriff’s office asking for public’s help in larceny cases

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help. (Source: NHCSO)
By WECT Staff | December 24, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 10:27 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying people it says are linked to cases under investigation.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office released photos of two people it says are connected to a larceny which took place at the Walmart on Carolina Beach Road on Nov. 6.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. K. Allen at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

In a separate Facebook post, the sheriff’s office released photos of a person it says is connected to a larceny which took place at the Walmart on Carolina Beach Road on Nov. 13.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Det. Schwartz at 910-798-4261. Tips can be submitted anonymously here.

