Santa makes special visit to Wilmington girls suffering from rare disease

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Five-year-old Amelia Scholz was woken from her afternoon nap by the sounds of family and sirens as Santa Claus paid a special visit.
Amelia suffers from Ataxia-Telangiectasia a rare neurological disease that compromises the immune system and has no cure. Because of that, she’s had to isolate since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
“It’s been really hard,” said Amelia’s mom Courtney Scholz. “It’s been really hard to stay away from family and friends and to home school. But she’s been doing awesome.”
“We want Amelia to be safe,” added her grandmother Judy Scholz. “Any sickness even a cold could be detrimental to her. We have to do this to protect her. It’s an act of love.”
Amelia has just one thing to say about her time with Santa before he spreads joy to boys and girls across the globe can be summed up in just one word.
“Awesome,” said Amelia.
“Seeing Santa was extra special for her,” added her mom. “That pushed so much Christmas spirit and magic in her soul today.”
Santa was even overcome by the joy he was able to bring to Amelia.
“It means the world,” said Santa. “Matter of fact I got emotional. Matter of fact I’m still emotional about it.”
