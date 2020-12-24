Man injured in Wilmington shooting; suspect arrested

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is in custody after he allegedly injured another man in a shooting Wednesday in Wilmington.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of Litchfield Way in reference to a shooting shortly before 5:30 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police say that the suspect, Thomas Sheppard, 31, surrendered himself to officers at the scene.
“It’s believed he was arguing with the victim over a vehicle, which led to the shooting,” the WPD said in a news release. “The case is still under investigation.”
Sheppard is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.
