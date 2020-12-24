Hoping for a Christmas Miracle: Six year old awaits lifesaving kidney transplant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Granting the wish of children this Christmas. For some children, it’s going to take more than Santa Claus, and he’s the first to admit. Jannifer Johnson, is six years old and needs a new kidney.
According to the National Kidney Foundation:
*There are currently 121,678 waiting for lifesaving organ transplants, in this country.
*100,791 are on the list for a kidney (as of 1/1/16).
*Over 3000 new patients are added to the waiting list each month.
*13 die each day waiting for that life-saving kidney transplant.
“It’s a miracle she’s even here” says Shirley Wilson, who’s Jannifer’s great-grandmother and the girl’s caregiver.
Jannifer weighed just a pound at birth. Six years later, she’s never even chewed her own food. She’s had a host of health issues, the most serious being her failing kidneys.
Three days a week, Shirley and her great granddaughter take a cab ride to UNC Chapel Hill for pediatric dialysis. The cab arrives at 4 in the morning, and drops them back home, 12 hours later, at 4 in the afternoon.
“Before this, I never heard of a child being on dialysis. It’s been a real eye opener,” Wilson said. “But even when she’s in the hospital and in pain, she never cries. She’s always greeting people with a smile.”
Soon, you’ll be seeing flyers around town, raising awareness about the need for Living Donors at UNC Health.
“That’s all I want for Christmas” Wilson said. “I just want her to have some quality of life.”
