First Alert Forecast: storms to herald coldest Christmas since 2004

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features the Cape Fear Region’s coldest Christmas since 2004! Unfortunately, its agent – a sharp cold – will also focus a risk for strong Christmas Eve storms. Secure your loose yard items, get your fireplace ready, and stay alert with your WECT Weather App...
Thursday afternoon: Just ahead of the front, warm temperatures within a few degrees of 70 and south winds occasionally gusting over 40 mph will fuel locally heavy showers and storms. Discrete cells may produce brief downpours, lightning, localized damaging winds, and even spin-up tornadoes.
Thursday night: As the front passes in the evening, winds will shift from south to west all while staying aggressive. A solid or broken line of storms may produce brief downpours, lightning, and localized damaging winds. Temperatures, initially in the 60s, will plummet to the 50s, 40s, and 30s late.
Christmas Day: Behind the front, temperatures will struggle through the 30s to, at most, 40s despite periods of sunshine. Wintry west and northwest winds could occasionally gust over 20 mph and certainly add an extra bite with the wind chill: expect those values to hover in the 20s most of the time.
The rest of Christmas weekend: Dryness will rule for most if not all of Friday night, Saturday, and Sunday. Brace for “people, pets, plants, and pipes” type cold with low temperatures deep down into the 20s for one or both nights and expect only modest gains in daytime readings: 40s to, at most, 50s.
Catch these dramatic details and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend your outlook into 2021 with a customizable ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a happy and safe holiday!
