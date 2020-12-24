Cape Fear Volunteer Center coordinates 1,200 meal deliveries

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Christmas cheer was in full force Thursday as hundreds of volunteers worked for the Cape Fear Volunteer Center to deliver meals to people in need.
Director Annie Anthony said COVID-19 changed their normal meal distribution but it didn’t stop them from providing 1,200 meals.
Volunteers showed up at 10 a.m. and were assigned a family to deliver meals to.
“There’s so many people in need, we’re just happy to help,” one family said.
Many volunteers return year after year with boxes and tubs in hand to fill and take Christmas meals to people who may have nowhere else to go.
Particularly because of COVID-19, “there are so many people separated from loved ones so it just means all the more,” another volunteer said.
