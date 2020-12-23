Where you can dispose of your Christmas tree in Pender Co.

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County residents will be able to dispose of their Christmas trees at the Rocky Point and Hampstead Convenience Centers for three weeks following Christmas.
The Pender County Solid Waste District will accept Christmas trees through Jan. 16.
Christmas lights and ornaments must be removed from the trees prior to disposal.
The Rocky Point Convenience Center is located at 16232 NC Hwy 210. The center is open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 7 a.m.–7 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Wednesdays.
The Hampstead Convenience Center is open Mondays through Saturdays 7 a.m.–7 p.m. and Sundays 1–7 p.m. The Hampstead center is located at 250 Transfer Station Rd.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.