State Health Department expands contact tracing methods

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), in cooperation with local health departments, has expanded contact tracing to include automatic text or email messages.
Beginning December 23, people who have provided a cell phone number or email address will automatically receive a text or email message if they have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.
Difficulties have arisen in the contact tracing process because many people do not answer a phone call from an unknown number.
The expansion of contact tracing to include text and email will speed up the notification process. The message received will include support information and follow-up resources.
Recipients will be directed to a secure website that provides additional details about how to isolate safely and who to contact for support.
