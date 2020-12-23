Iam Steere no longer a member of UNCW basketball program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Forward Ian Steere is no longer a member of the UNCW men’s basketball team.
Seahawks coach Takayo Siddle confirmed that Steere had left the program after the teams, 87-63, win over Delaware State on Wednesday.
“He (Steere) won’t be with us anymore,” said Siddle. “He wasn’t meeting program standards and our team expectations. So, we parted ways.”
The 6-9 261 pound forward from Sanford, N.C. play in just one game for the Seahawks. He scored nine points in a win against St. Andrews.
Steere first signed to play for N.C. State. He decided to transfer to St. John’s after play just one game for the Wolfpack.
Steere, who became eligible for St. Johns in December played play just five games for the Red Storm before he was suspended indefinitely.
Coming out of high school Steere was a four-star recruit and had offers from Louisville, Maryland, UConn, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Clemons, Arkansas.
