Gov. Cooper to extend eviction moratorium

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper announced plans Wednesday to extend the eviction moratorium on residential evictions for non-payment of rent through the end of January 2021.
“This holiday season, too many families are struggling to pay rent as the pandemic surges,” said Governor Cooper. “As the first of the month approaches and rent becomes due, I wanted people to know that we plan to extend the moratorium on evictions.”
The details of the moratorium have not been released yet as they will depend on whether Congress extends the federal moratorium.
More information about the state’s extension will be shared as soon as it becomes available.
