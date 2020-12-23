First Alert Forecast: the most dramatic Christmastime forecast in years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with a tranquil Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region but a very strong cold front is on the way. Secure loose yard items and plan to stay alert for rapidly changing conditions with your WECT Weather App...
Christmas Eve Day: Ahead of the front, expect gusty south winds to pump temperatures to the 60s and 70s and energize developing showers and storms. Storms may feature locally damaging winds but even 40+ mph background winds ought to be strong enough to be disruptive.
Christmas Eve Night: Showers and storms will stay likely in the evening but rain odds will have lessened by morning. As the front slices through, strong winds will abruptly shift from south to west and early temperatures in the 60s will freefall to the 30s late.
Christmas Day: Behind the front, a biting northwest wind will bring drier and much colder conditions. Despite sun, temperatures will struggle to break from the 30s and wind chills will often hover in the 20s. This is likely to be the coldest Christmas since 2004!
Christmas Night: Under clear skies and amid calming winds, expect temperatures to fall to “people, pets, plants, and pipes-type cold” i.e. widespread lower 20s inland and upper 20s for the beaches.
Catch these dramatic details and more in your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.
