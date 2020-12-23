Annual Christmas giveaway benefits Delco families

DELCO, N.C. (WECT) - ‘Tis the season of giving and no pandemic will stop it at the Community Support Agency (CSA) in Columbus County, where local partners united again this year to provide holiday help to families in need.
“Especially this time of year, and all that we’ve got going on, you know, some people are not as fortunate as others and we just remember that and also too, remember the reason for the season,” said CSA CEO Davoria Berry. “It’s not always about getting something. Just thankful to be here and to be able to help somebody else.”
CSA partnered with Men and Women United for Youth and Families, the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots to coordinate their annual give-back event.
“In the spirit of Christmas and the spirit of giving, coming together, we’ve decided as a collective with the staff and volunteers to do this,” said Men and Women United for Youth and Families leader Randolph Keaton.
It was held as a drive-thru this year and families were assigned time slots to pick up their toys, hams, turkeys, and gift cards.
Berry says the number of children they serve has doubled since this time last year.
“We’ve seen a growth in mental health services and need because of the pandemic, but also people not having the things...the extra stuff to do at Christmas time,” she said.
Organizers also say donations to community organizations have dropped off this year; however, this event received a large boost from West Fraser Armour of Riegelwood, which contributed $5,000 to this event.
