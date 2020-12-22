Wilmington police: trespassing man asleep on couch arrested for possession of stolen handgun, drugs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has been arrested after falling asleep on a couch in the lobby of a business while armed with a stolen handgun, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
“Around 10:34 a.m. Saturday, December 19, Wilmington police responded to 801 Greenfield St. in reference to an armed suspect trespassing on private property,” Police said. “Upon arrival, officers met with the owner of the facility who stated the individual in question was asleep on the couch in the lobby with a gun.”
When police arrived they found Rick Anthony Montanez, 28, asleep, when they woke him up, Montanez displayed ‘suspicious behavior’ and tried to flee.
“Once he was apprehended, officers recovered a 9mm handgun reported stolen out of Leland. Montanez is a previously convicted felon who was also in possession of small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine,” according to police.
“He is charged with Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Firearm by Felon, Carrying Concealed Weapon – Gun, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers, and is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond,” police concluded.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.