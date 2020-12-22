UNCW baseball great Bill Harris passes away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - The UNCW Athletics Department mourns the loss of former baseball standout and UNCW Hall of Famer Bill Harris (1943-2020).
Harris was the first Seahawk to play in Major League Baseball following a three-year career with the Seahawks from 1963-66.
Harris played three seasons under legendary UNCW head coach Bill Brooks before being selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 27th round of the 1965 MLB draft. He played just two seasons in the minor leagues before making his debut with a pair of hits against Boston on June 16, 1968.
During the offseason of 1968, Harris was selected by Kansas City in the expansion draft and made his debut with the Royals in 1969.
Harris played in 43 games in two seasons on the MLB level.
Harris ranked second with a .378 batting average as UNCW captured the 1963 National Junior College Championship in Grand Junction, Colo. Harris hit .750 (8-for-12) at the plate and reached base in 18-of-21 plate appearances at the JUCO World Series, earning All-Tournament honors.
