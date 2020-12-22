Siren test planned for Brunswick Nuclear Plant on Jan. 13

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - A test of the outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant will take place between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Each of the 38 sirens within 10 miles of the plant will sound for five to 30 seconds. Officials say it may be necessary to test some sirens more than once.
The tests are being performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.
“Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages,” Duke Energy officials said in a news release. “If there were ever a real emergency at the plant requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.”
