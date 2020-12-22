New Hanover County teacher brings augmented reality into elementary school classrooms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Augmented reality has been around for some time, but a New Hanover County teacher is putting it into the hands of students at Wrightbsboro Elementary.
Jessica Nichols was the first person in America to reach out to the company behind the software, Argo Play.
“This particular app allows us to add media on top of printed or digital material and link videos, animation, pictures, link any possible media you can think of,” said Nichols. “It’s motivating for the kids, they were very excited to see themselves come up on the screen or their friends to be looking through the ipad and see,” said Nichols, a math instructional coach.
The handmade ornaments students made take on a whole new meaning when the user scans them on the Argo Play app.
If you scan the kindergarten snowman ornament, a video of a class singing Christmas carols pops in. If you scan a drawing of a gingerbread cookie, 3-D snow populates on the screen, a cafeteria worker belts out “Chestnuts Roasting on an open fire,” and you can click on a link to a cookie recipe. Each grade level has a special ornament that tells a story in the app.
Teachers, cafeteria workers, and even the school principal are all getting involved in the project.
“You know having miss Nichols teach me this pandemic has been a learning experience for adult learners, children and families and that is what is so amazing about this family project,” said principal Delores Overby.
Now families having to stay apart this Christmas can still create special memories, all while learning about technology and building critical thinking skills.
“I feel like it empowers them it gives them the process of i can create augmented reality yes you can create augmented reality it is possible to put that in your hands,” said Nichols.
The timing couldn’t have been better. This time of year, the hallways are usually buzzing with students exchanging gifts and parents coming to the school to hear their children perform songs.
It’s a feeling teachers like Nichols miss, but this creative projects helps deck the halls with holiday cheer.
“Because of the pandemic we are unable to do that. We’re very isolated, so each classroom has to stay within their class and they can’t interact in the cafeteria, they can’t interact on the playground, specials, anywhere, so we had to come up with a solution to that and this augmented Argo reality platform became our technology solution to create the connectedness that we’ve been missing”said Nichols. “Its bringing back that connectedness …the family… the heart of Wrightsboro that we have been missing since the pandemic.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.