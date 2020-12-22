New Hanover County receives Moderna Inc. vaccine, rolls out vaccination plan

“Today is a momentous day for our community and I am grateful to our Public Health team who have been in the forefront, serving our residents since day one of COVID-19,” said New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “In the coming days, our team will be giving this vaccine to staff and residents in long-term care facilities, who are among the most vulnerable and hardest hit by the virus. This will bring hope to so many and will help us begin to really fight back against this virus.”