First Alert Forecast: stormy Christmas Eve and sharply colder for Christmas Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Tuesday afternoon and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a couple of dry and seasonable early winter days across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and a night of frosty 30s in between.
A strong and dynamic cold front remains on-track to approach on Christmas Eve. Expect balmy southerly breezes to develop and become frisky with 20+ mph gusts and, as temperatures briefly spike to the 60s and 70s, be alert for locally strong showers to pop during the daytime and evening.
Post-front, your First Alert Forecast features a snow-free but sharply colder Christmas Day with temperatures struggling in the 20s and 30s! Catch these details and more in your Wilmington seven-day planner here. Or, extend your outlook and customize your location with your WECT Weather App!
