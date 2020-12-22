First Alert Forecast: stormy Christmas Eve and sharply colder for Christmas Day

Christmas Eve severe weather threat for SE NC. (Source: WECT News)
By Eric Davis | December 22, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 2:14 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on this Tuesday afternoon and thanks for checking in! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a couple of dry and seasonable early winter days across the Cape Fear Region. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and a night of frosty 30s in between.

A strong and dynamic cold front remains on-track to approach on Christmas Eve. Expect balmy southerly breezes to develop and become frisky with 20+ mph gusts and, as temperatures briefly spike to the 60s and 70s, be alert for locally strong showers to pop during the daytime and evening.

Post-front, your First Alert Forecast features a snow-free but sharply colder Christmas Day with temperatures struggling in the 20s and 30s! Catch these details and more in your Wilmington seven-day planner here. Or, extend your outlook and customize your location with your WECT Weather App!

