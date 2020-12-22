Contracts awarded to improve highways, roads in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded two contracts to a Wilson-based company to improve more than 57 miles of roadway in Pender County.
The work for the two projects can begin as early as mid-March and includes milling, resurfacing and grading the shoulders on sections of highways and secondary roads in the county.
The first contract, for $2.6 million, will improve a section of U.S. 17, N.C. 210, three sections of N.C. 53 and three secondary roads. The second contract, for $3 million, will focus on improving a separate sections of N.C. 210 and N.C. 53, as well as seven sections of secondary roads.
Contractors are expected to be complete with both projects in the spring of 2022.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.