Contract awarded to preserve Brunswick County bridge
By WECT Staff | December 22, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST - Updated December 22 at 10:49 AM

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A decades-old bridge in Brunswick County is expected to get improvements to lengthen its lifespan after the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) awarded a contract earlier this month.

Work to preserve the bridge on Causeway Drive (N.C. 904) over the Intracoastal Waterway in Ocean Isle Beach can begin in mid-March, according to the NCDOT. The bridge was built in 1984.

“Repairs, which include resurfacing, concrete repair and installation of a taller pedestrian and bicycle safety railing, will keep it in good condition for the next 35 years,” the NCDOT said in a press release.

Crews may reduce the bridge down to one lane on weekdays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the spring, fall and winter. Construction is expected to be complete by May 2022.

Freyssinet, Inc., a Sterling, Virginia-based contractor, won the project bid for $2.8 million.

