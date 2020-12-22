Can you help? Leland police asking for help identifying suspect in larceny

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Leland are asking for help identifying a suspect in a larceny case from Walmart that happened at the first of the month.
“The Leland Police Department is investigating a reported larceny from Walmart. Detectives need help identifying this person shown in the photographs. Please contact Detective Hutt at 910-332-5009, EHutt@townofleland.com, or any officer at the Leland Police Department,” a Facebook post reads.
The incident happened on Dec. 1 at the 1112 New Pointe Blvd. Walmart location in Leland.
