Bitty & Beau’s announce 5th franchise at another North Carolina location

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bitty & Beau’s announced its 5th franchise location Tuesday on Facebook—opening soon in Winston-Salem. It will be the 11th location for the Wilmington-based coffee company.
This will be the fifth location in North Carolina. The family-owned coffee company also has another coffee shop in Charlotte, N.C., in addition to the flagship store in Wilmington and two employee-only stores, located inside PPD and nCino, also in Wilmington.
Since the founders, Amy and Ben Wright announced their intention to franchise Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop in August 2020, they have announced locations in Washington DC, Waco, TX, Charleston, S.C., Athens, Ga., Savannah, Ga., and Annapolis, Md.
The Wrights like to describe Bitty & Beau’s Coffee Shop—named after their children—as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” since their locations employ people with intellectual and development disabilities.
