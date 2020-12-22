Beach renourishment funding included in stopgap funding bill passed by Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - Funding for beach renourishment projects is included in the stopgap spending and pandemic relief bill passed by Congress on Monday and sent to President Donald Trump for his signature. The bill provides a seven-day extension of current spending, giving lawmakers time to negotiate a final spending bill that will fund the federal government through September 2021.
According to a release from the office of Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), the spending bill includes authorization for continued federal support of beach renourishment projects in Wrightsville, Carolina and Kure Beaches, authorizing $53.8 million in federal funding for use over the remaining lifetime of the Wrightsville Beach renourishment project. It also authorizes a 15-year extension of the beach renourishment project at Carolina and Kure Beaches, providing $24.2 million set to begin in 2022. The package provides authorization for the port of Wilmington deepening project.
“This nearly $54 million in federal funds to help beach renourishment projects at Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach, and Kure Beach is great news for the Wilmington area,” Sen. Tillis said in a statement included in the news release. “I am proud to have worked with local officials to secure these much-needed funds to maintain our beaches for years to come.”
The pandemic relief bill includes stimulus checks of $600 for Americans making less than $75,000 per year, and for dependent children. It also extends the Paycheck Protection Program and provides an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.