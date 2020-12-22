Beach renourishment funding included in stopgap funding bill passed by Congress

According to a release from the office of Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), the spending bill includes authorization for continued federal support of beach renourishment projects in Wrightsville, Carolina and Kure Beaches, authorizing $53.8 million in federal funding for use over the remaining lifetime of the Wrightsville Beach renourishment project. It also authorizes a 15-year extension of the beach renourishment project at Carolina and Kure Beaches, providing $24.2 million set to begin in 2022. The package provides authorization for the port of Wilmington deepening project.