WECT Investigates: Father of slain two-year-old frustrated over standstill in homicide investigation

“[This] is a 2 year 9 month old male who was found unresponsive on the floor by the mother’s boyfriend. They were apparently getting ready to go out and when he didn’t hear the child, he went to check on him and found him unresponsive on the floor by the bed. The only known history is that of asthma for which the decedent had a recent hospital admission,” the medical examiner noted in his report. The report adds the child was taken to the emergency room without a pulse. Medical providers tried for an hour to resuscitate him but could not.