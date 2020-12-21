Walmart unveils new, free return service: ‘Carrier Pickup by FedEx’

(Gray News) – Walmart is trying to take the hassle out of holiday gift returns.
You know the ones: The ugly Christmas sweater or the third slow-cooker you didn’t really need.
Customers can now send back items shipped and sold on Walmart.com without leaving their homes. The service, “Carrier Pickup by FedEx,” is free.
It’s a four-step process:
- Start a return at Walmart.com or on the Walmart app
- Select an item
- Choose return pickup and appointment date
- Pack it up, affix the label and wait for pickup
Carrier Pickup is available to all customers where FedEx provides small parcel pickup service.
Households without a printer can get a QR code on their phones and return the item to any FedEx Office location.
