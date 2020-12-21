State announces how many doses of Pfizer vaccine will be delivered this week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The federal government has allocated 61,425 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for North Carolina for the week of Dec. 21 through Dec. 27.
According to information from the N.C. Department of Health and Social Services, the Pfizer vaccines will be delivered to 47 locations this week.
“Because the Pfizer vaccine must be shipped in units of 975 doses, fewer hospitals will receive Week 2 shipments of the Pfizer vaccine,” the NCDHHS said. “The allocation was based on county population, acute + ICU beds for hospitals and managing Pfizer’s shipping requirements (a minimum of 975 doses to each location).
“The three larger local health departments will receive the Pfizer vaccine instead of Moderna, allowing the Moderna vaccine, which is shipped in smaller units, to be sent to smaller hospitals.”
In our area, Novant Health in Brunswick County and New Hanover Regional Medical Center are slated to receive 975 doses each.
