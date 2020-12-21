Northside Food Co-Op feeds hundreds at Holiday pop up event

“This is been a 30 year conversation. This is not the first time this idea has been broached and maybe the third time at a high-level, so we really feel some responsibility to follow through given that length of time that this community has been a food desert and not just the Northside, but the entirety of downtown. Our connection to that is really at the heart of this project and to see people responding, to see the excitement is really rewarding,” said Evan Folds, project manager of the Northside Food Co-op. “This is not gonna be a chain grocery business who’s directives come from out of town by a corporation. This is community owned: one person, one share, one vote.”