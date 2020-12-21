Northside Food Co-Op feeds hundreds at Holiday pop up event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Northside Food Co-Op hosted a pop up Monday afternoon on Princess Street.
Leaders say they distributed 750 pounds of food: local produce like greens and sweet potatoes and 250 pounds of jambalaya from Chef Keith Rhodes of Catch.
Seven different nonprofit organizations came together to feed the neighborhood and share information on the plan to bring a community owned grocery store to the Northside of the city.
Residents with transportation barriers must either get meals from convenience stores, fast food restaurants or are faced with hours on public transportation to get to a true grocery store.
Its been decades since there was a grocery store close by, and leaders are excited to open a small pilot store this spring on Princes Street as they continue efforts the bring the big co- op to the community in the next three years.
“This is been a 30 year conversation. This is not the first time this idea has been broached and maybe the third time at a high-level, so we really feel some responsibility to follow through given that length of time that this community has been a food desert and not just the Northside, but the entirety of downtown. Our connection to that is really at the heart of this project and to see people responding, to see the excitement is really rewarding,” said Evan Folds, project manager of the Northside Food Co-op. “This is not gonna be a chain grocery business who’s directives come from out of town by a corporation. This is community owned: one person, one share, one vote.”
The board first began selling shares two weeks ago and they already have more than 80 owners who have bought into the project.
This effort will not continue without help from the community as a whole. You can find out how to buy shares on the group’s website NorthsideFoodCoop.com.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.