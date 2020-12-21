Here’s how to recycle your Christmas tree in New Hanover Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County’s Environmental Management Department is offering Christmas tree recycling beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 as a free service to its residents.
“We are pleased to partner with The Home Depot and the City of Wilmington to provide Christmas tree recycling services for our residents again this year,” said Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman. “Real Christmas trees and wreaths are biodegradable and we can recycle them into mulch and compost after the holidays are over.”
All lights, ornaments, stands, and tinsel must be removed from trees and wreaths. Artificial trees will not be accepted.
“Residents are asked to stack the trees neatly as space is limited and demand is expected to be high,” the county said in a news release.
The drop-off locations are:
- Home Depot, 5511 Carolina Beach Road
- Home Depot, 210 Eastwood Road
- New Hanover County Landfill, 5210 US Highway 421 North
Fenced-in areas in the Home Depot parking lots will be marked with signage to designate the drop-off locations.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.