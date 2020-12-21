First Alert Forecast: sunny Tuesday, stormier for Christmas Eve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Monday had a gloomy start across the Cape Fear Region with pesky areas of clouds, fog, and rain. But, as a drier westerly breeze flow develops, clearing and drying are likely for the afternoon and evening. Hopefully, clouds will disperse enough in your neighborhood so you may see the “Christmas Star”. The “star”, which is actually an exceptionally close merger of the planets Jupiter and Saturn, will appear brightest in the southwestern sky just after sunset.