First Alert Forecast: drying for Monday, stormier for Christmastime

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Monday will have a gloomy start across the Cape Fear Region with pesky areas of clouds, fog, and rain. But, as a drier westerly breeze flow develops, clearing and drying are likely for the afternoon and evening. Hopefully, clouds will disperse enough in your neighborhood so you may see the “Christmas Star”. The “star”, which is actually an exceptionally close merger of the planets Jupiter and Saturn, will appear brightest in the southwestern sky just after sunset.
The top weather story of your longer-range First Alert Forecast is the approach and passage of a strong cold front at Christmastime. Ahead of the front: balmy southerly breezes and gusty showers and storms will develop on Christmas Eve. Behind the front: wintry northwest winds will shrink the odds for rain and engineer a 20-30-degree temperature drop by Christmas Day! Catch the details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here or a ten-day forecast for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App.
