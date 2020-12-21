Community leaders outline COVID-19 vaccine plans for minority communities

“There’s several different categories of marginalized populations and we are working on putting a plan in place for the county,” said Carla Turner, NHC Health Department. “We are determining sites around the county that are easy access for these neighborhoods, either bus lines or within walking distance so we can offer clinics at those sights when we move into those phases. Were also going to work with home health agencies to see what we can do to assist them and see what we can do to get them vaccinated and get them registered when it’s time for them to go to their home residents so we are putting plans in place around that.”