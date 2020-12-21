Commissioners vote to reinstate inmate roadside cleanup program

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Commissioners voted Monday to send a letter to Governor Cooper requesting reinstatement of the inmate roadside cleanup program.
“Our roads are terrible,” said Commissioner Charles Ray Peterson Monday night. “We need some help.”
Commissioner Peterson said in the past the county had prisoners form prisons in Columbus, Bladen, and Robeson counties help pick up trash from the roadside.
This no longer happens since the general assembly decided to stop funding the program in 2018.
