Bladen County School Board meets today to reconsider fate of basketball season

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After initially deciding to cancel the basketball season due to COVID-19, Bladen County Schools School Board is holding a special meeting Monday to discuss the decision, and the possibility of allowing the season to move forward with restrictions in place.
North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) is requiring all players and coaches to wear masks at all times during practices and games this season, which is why the county’s Athletic Director and Superintendent orginially nixed plans for the season,
“The high school AD’s and Superintendent discussed that the CDC notes that wearing a mask during strenuous, physical activity can make breathing more difficult. Additionally, sweat can make the mask wet, which impacts breathing and promote the growth of microorganisms. It is also important to note that people will react differently to physical activity while wearing a face-covering. Based on the current COVID protocols and scientific evidence, the AD’s and Superintendent collectively agreed that the high schools should not participate in basketball,” a press release from the schools read.
The meeting is being held at 4 p.m. virtually and WECT will have the outcome of that meeting when it happens.
