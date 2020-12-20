First Alert Forecast: more showers Monday, Christmastime storms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with diminishing shower activity for now over the Cape Fear Region, though some sun may punch through the gloomy clouds in the afternoon. Cool, stable temperatures in the 40s and 50s ought to prevent any strong storms from developing. Another round of showers return to the area late tonight into Monday morning.
Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature a chance to see the “Christmas Star” Monday evening. A clearing trend between Monday and Monday night ought to support the viewing of the “star”, which is actually an exceptionally close merger of the planets Jupiter and Saturn in the southwestern sky.
The longer range of your First Alert Forecast showcases a strong cold front with plummeting temperatures between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Odds for gusty showers and storms: 40% Thursday morning, 60% Thursday afternoon, 60% Thursday night, 40% Friday morning, and 20% Friday afternoon. Expect much colder weather on Christmas Day with temperatures stuck in the 40s and subfreezing lows on Christmas Night.
Catch details on these items and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington
