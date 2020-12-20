Aquarium campaign aims to shrink multi-million dollar revenue shortfall from COVID-19 closure

FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT)- The pandemic has had a massive impact on nonprofits, and the North Carolina Aquarium Society is not exempt from the struggle to raise funds.
The states’ aquariums were shut down for nearly six months to visitors, leading to a combined $12 million revenue shortfall.
Staff never stopped tending to the animals, but the lost funds are critical to conservation efforts, renovation plans and educational outreach.
On Giving Tuesday, the Aquarium Society launched their Wishes for Fishes Campaign to address the need for funds.
Whether you’re looking for a creative Christmas gift for someone with a heart for the ocean, or just searching for a good cause, your $25 could feed a green sea turtle for a week, or your $50 donation could feed their rescued bald eagles for a week.
“Look at an area like Fort Fisher for example, we rely on summer visitation for a lot of the revenue that we use to make things happen throughout the year,” said NC Aquarium Society president Jay Barnes. “The conservation work in particular goes on regardless of whether there’s a pandemic or not. The sea turtles need our care.”
The NC Aquariums are state-operated, but more than 65% of their budget is funded by admissions, program receipts and charitable contributions.
If you’d like to donate, you can do so here on the organization’s website.
Under the CARES Act , you may now deduct up to $300 of your cash donations to qualifying organizations, even if you don’t itemize deductions.
