Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development provides food for those in need for the holidays

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is working to help those in need this holiday season, and provided food to families for the holidays Saturday morning.
“In collaboration and support from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and other supporters a large crowd quickly gathered in Burgaw at Mt. Calvary’s Leadership Center on Highway 117 for the distribution of holiday food boxes including a ham or turkey along with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. Personal protective items were also distributed,” according to a press release from the group.
The event in Burgaw was just one of two events the group hosted today, another food drive was held in Duplin County Saturday as well.
“Mt. Calvary is committed to the citizens of Southeastern North Carolina and our outreach and support for our community has only increased during the challenges facing everyone during the pandemic. Center staff worked with area stores and suppliers to find the best products available. Their support in this project has been invaluable along with many other volunteers and the citizens of our community,” Mt. Calvary Center Executive Director Lisa Robinson said.
People have struggled this year due to the ongoing pandemic and the food boxes will help ensure those in need have food on the table during the holidays.
“I have heard about the good work that Mt. Calvary does and am so pleased to be able to receive a food box for the holidays. It is heart-warming to know that organizations such as Mt. Calvary step forward to try and provide resources to those in need. My work hours have been reduced due to the pandemic and it is really hard to be able to have everything you need for your family. The holidays would be a lot more difficult without the generosity of others,” Angela Castanon who received a food box said.
“Mt. Calvary will continue to provide a variety of community health outreach and support initiatives and offers numerous resources for those that may be impacted by the coronavirus. For more information, visit their website at mcleadership.org,” the press release concludes.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.