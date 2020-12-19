Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development provides food for those in need for the holidays

“I have heard about the good work that Mt. Calvary does and am so pleased to be able to receive a food box for the holidays. It is heart-warming to know that organizations such as Mt. Calvary step forward to try and provide resources to those in need. My work hours have been reduced due to the pandemic and it is really hard to be able to have everything you need for your family. The holidays would be a lot more difficult without the generosity of others,” Angela Castanon who received a food box said.