Jimmy’s collects record number of bikes for New Hanover County children

“Yeah it’s amazing I never thought it would come to this. You know, when I first made that post for years ago I was excited to get 20 bikes, now you know, we’re breaking 1,000 it’s truly amazing it just shows you what this community is,” said Gilleece. “We can all come together, you know, it’s a weird year politics and everyone seems to be angry with each other, but the one thing that comes through is that we can all agree that every kid deserves a good Christmas.”