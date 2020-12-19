Jimmy’s collects record number of bikes for New Hanover County children

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Jimmy’s of Wrightsville Beach concluded their fourth annual bike drive Saturday afternoon after collecting a record number of bicycles for area children.
The three digit digital counter set up in front of the beach bar became obsolete by 11 a.m. after customers brought in the 1,000th bicycle; The previous record was 792 bikes.
When set on the sidewalk, the 1,037 bicycles collected for the drive covered the entire block before volunteers loaded them back into several box trucks to be transported.
The bicycles will go to Toys for Tots, the Sheriff’s Office and local schools for distribution.
The owner, Jimmy Gilleece, says he was blown away with the support, despite the challenges many faced this year with the pandemic.
“Yeah it’s amazing I never thought it would come to this. You know, when I first made that post for years ago I was excited to get 20 bikes, now you know, we’re breaking 1,000 it’s truly amazing it just shows you what this community is,” said Gilleece. “We can all come together, you know, it’s a weird year politics and everyone seems to be angry with each other, but the one thing that comes through is that we can all agree that every kid deserves a good Christmas.”
