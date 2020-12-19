First Alert Forecast: showers Sunday, a stormy leadup to Christmas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! You can expect a busy week of weather across the Cape Fear Region and here are some of the main takeaways…
Increasing weekend rain odds: Saturday will have high temperatures in the seasonable 50s and will be your better bet for errands and outdoor chores. A quick front will bring a round of scattered to numerous showers Sunday.
Christmas Eve warmth and storms: Southerly winds will promote temperatures to at least the 60s and support a gusty storm chance Thursday. Inflatable yard Santas may need shoring up. You should stay alert as details develop.
Cold for Christmas Day: Temperatures will have crashed to the 30s by Friday. Most moisture will be leaving. Perhaps the atmosphere could scrounge up enough for a flurry? Your First Alert Weather Team will keep you posted.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, extend the outlook for any spot you choose with your WECT Weather App. Either way, thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.