Favorable forecast to catch a glimpse of the ‘Christmas Star’ Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s an event that happens roughly once every 20 years, and this year happens to be one of the years that stargazers will have a chance to see the “Christmas Star” or the Great Conjecture of Jupiter and Saturn right here in the Cape Fear region.
Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick says the low rain chances and a call for partly cloudy conditions give viewers a good chance of catching the event.
“The “Christmas Star” (a.k.a. the “Great Conjunction” of Jupiter and Saturn) will appear over the Cape Fear Region just after sunset this Monday. Look southwest. For now, the weather forecast remains nice and cool and optimistic as clouds ought to be breaking up by that time,” Medwick said.
