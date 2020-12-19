BCSO: Missing teen last seen in Supply, then Shallotte Friday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teen who was last seen on Friday.
Aurora Ramsey, 17, is 5′4″ and weighs 110 pounds.
“Last seen wearing a black and red plaid shirt, blue jeans, dark blue boots with fur and an oversized camo jacket on 12/18/2020 at residence on Dobson Street in Supply, then on Main Street in Shallotte near McDonald’s,” according to the BCSO. “Anyone with information should contact Det. Faircloth at (910) 713-4398 or call 911.”
