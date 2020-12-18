Wilmington man recently released from prison for 2013 shooting is back behind bars

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man who was released from prison last month after spending over eight years behind bars for a 2013 shooting has been arrested again.
According to a news release, Tyzheem Nixon, 25, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday for an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
Officials say he was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana less than 1/2 ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and interference with electronic monitoring device. Nixon was booked in the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.
Nixon was on parole following his conviction in a 2013 shooting in Wilmington that injured two people. He was released from prison on Nov. 16 and was supposed to be on parole until Nov. 16, 2021.
The U.S. Marshals’ Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is comprised of members from the US Marshals Service, Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriffs Office and N.C. Department of Public Safety.
