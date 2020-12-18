Vaccinations underway at NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The first vaccines against COVID-19 are in the arms of New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s front-line staff.
After receiving its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine Thursday, NHRMC began inoculating staff who work with COVID-positive patients, including those in the ICU, the Emergency Department and in the main COVID inpatient unit.
The first was phlebotomist Karen Herring, who works across several departments where she may come into contact with positive patients.
After her injection, which was met with cheers, she was herself excited.
“It feels good, it feels good,” she said. “I always joked with my manager and my coordinator, you know, if I could be in the first five I would, but I never thought I was going to be number one though.”
She and others reflected on the difficulties they’ve faced as healthcare workers over the last ten months.
Respiratory therapist Amy Morgan said seeing patients die and witnessing the grief experienced by their loved ones has been taxing, so she has waited anxiously for the arrival of something that could help.
“I’ve been waiting on it, with my sleeve rolled up, to get it and I encourage everyone to get the vaccine so that next year we can have a better year.”
However, she also said she hopes the public will continue taking precautions seriously.
