NCDOT halts most construction projects for holidays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is suspending most construction activity along the state’s major highways to keep lanes open for those traveling during the holidays.
The work along interstates, as well as U.S. and key N.C. routes is expected to shut down from the morning of Dec. 18 through the evening of Dec. 29 and then again from the morning of Dec. 31 through the evening of Jan. 5.
There are some exceptions where construction conditions make it unsafe to open all lanes. This includes some locations where lanes are under construction or where a bridge is being replaced. Work that does not impact travel lanes can continue for some projects.
Before you head out, go to driveNC.gov for the most up-to-date traffic information.
