NC health officials report single highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 8,444

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the state’s highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 8,444 new cases reported on Friday, doubling a record day reported just one month ago on Nov. 19 when the state reported 4,296 new cases.
The state is also reporting that 2,824 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19 — also a record high.
“I am very worried for our state. Everyone must act right now to protect each other,” Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, the NCDHHS secretary, stated in a news release. “Do not wait until it’s you or your loved sick with COVID-19 to wear a mask, wait apart from others and wash your hands often. Do not wait until it’s you or your loved one alone in a hospital bed. Do not wait until you’ve lost a loved one to this pandemic. Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now.”
State health officials advise people to avoid travel over the holiday season and only gather with people in your household.
“If you absolutely must travel or be with people you do not live with, get tested in advance, keep it small and outdoors, and always wear a mask,” the news release stated.
NCDHHS has issued guidance outlining steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 during the holidays, including getting tested three to four days ahead of time. Officials say a test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not yet have symptoms. However, a test can miss some infections, and a negative test only gives you information for that point in time, officials say.
Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at ncdhhs.gov/testingplace.
People who have been recently diagnosed with COVID-19, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been around a person with COVID-19, should not host or participate in any in-person gatherings until they complete their isolation or quarantine period.
