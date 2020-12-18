NC health officials report single highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 8,444

“I am very worried for our state. Everyone must act right now to protect each other,” Dr. Mandy K. Cohen, the NCDHHS secretary, stated in a news release. “Do not wait until it’s you or your loved sick with COVID-19 to wear a mask, wait apart from others and wash your hands often. Do not wait until it’s you or your loved one alone in a hospital bed. Do not wait until you’ve lost a loved one to this pandemic. Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now.”