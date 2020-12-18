Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol goes virtual for 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The year 2020 has not been kind to those whose chosen artistic expression is done on the stage.
But pandemic or no pandemic, Big Dawg Productions is putting on their beloved Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol—only this time, it will be as an audio drama.
“The fact that we were getting ready to leave this year without any other type of production was kind of disturbing for us,” said artistic director Steve Vernon. “We wanted to at least touch base with people as this year heads out the door and we get ready for a new year.”
But beyond that, he said, they took it as a challenge to find a way to make a pandemic-precaution-compliant production of the show.
“You know, it’s our job as artists to create, and we have to find ways to create and in an atmosphere that isn’t very conducive to creating,” he said.
The script, Vernon said, is ideal for being done as an audio drama.
“If you think you’re just going to be hearing some people reading and turning pages, that’s not what you’re in for. It’ll sound like a full fledged production,” he said. “Just pretend like you’re at the theater with your eyes closed.”
The virtual format, in addition to being safer for audiences, was also a safer method for the actors, as each had their own microphone and could keep their distance from others.
This special virtual rendition of the show was made possible by grants from the Landfall Foundation and the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County.
The show runs from Dec. 17 to Dec. 22, and tickets to stream the show are $15.
