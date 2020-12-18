First Alert Forecast: a healthy dose of chill now and, possibly, Christmas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Thanks for checking in. Your First Alert Forecast spans this final day of Hanukkah all the way to Christmas weekend and features a lot of classically crisp and dry holiday air.
To start: expect a cloudy and sunny and brisk Friday across the Cape Fear Region. You will want your jacket in most or all day parts as nippy northerly breezes prevent temperatures from warming past the upper 40s or lower 50s for highs.
Your weekend forecast houses a clear, frosty, and freezing-cold Friday night with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s and a possibly showery Sunday as a milder rain system scoots over or just south of the Carolinas.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington – including a modest warm-up toward Christmas Eve – here. Or, extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Christmas is looking quite chilly…
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.